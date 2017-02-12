Megyn Kelly Backed By NBC, Tamron Hall Goes Under The Bus

Megyn Kelly is being defended by NBC which has decided to throw Tamron Hall under the bus while at it. Last week, several close friends came out to back the claims that Hall was shocked upon learning that the Peacock Network was demoting her. A pal said Miss Hall had received an email where she and co-host Al Roker were being praised for beating rival Kelly Ripa. The following day, she was told by the heads of the network that her hour of TODAY was canceled.

The reporter was blindsided by the move and turned down a $2 million annual salary to stay on the network. Mrs. Kelly left FOX News Channel for a multi-million and multi-project contract to be on NBC. The former attorney’s new show will be at 10 AM weekdays starting this September. A lot of changes were made to provide Kelly with the coveted hour.

Hall and Roker lost their hosting gigs, while Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were moved to 9 AM. Apparently, Hall was hurt that after so many years of being professional, she was pushed out of the way for Kelly.

However, a source at NBC claimed that Hall was not blindsided by the news like she claimed, she was told several weeks ago that her current time slot was not set in stone. The source said: “The idea that she could have been at all surprised rings totally false. In the brief period of time in which she has been part of the 9 a.m. hour ensemble, the ratings have only shrunk.”

The source added: “Tamron was told many months ago, a long-term commitment could not be made to her regarding the 9 a.m. hour, but she was offered many millions of dollars to remain at Today and the network.”

The spy said that while Roker and Kotb were willing to praise Hall publicly, many of her colleagues are furious. The source said: “The staff is hurt and bewildered, and thinks once again Tamron has put herself above the team.” Hall is rumored to be heading to Live! With Kelly hosted by Kelly Ripa.