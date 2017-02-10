Megyn Kelly And Tamron Hall Have Something In Common, They Settle For More

Tamron Hall and Megyn Kelly have something in common – they will only settle for the best. In her debut book, “Settle for More,” Kelly revealed how she used the drama with Donald Trump to up her profile and land the job of her dreams. In a new interview, two close friends of Hall have revealed that she refused to settle for the sidelines that is why she abruptly exited NBC News. Last week, many were shocked when after years on the Peacock Network in various gigs, Miss Hall left without even saying goodbye to her viewers.

Many claimed that she was frustrated by the fact that she was demoted along with Al Roker to make way for Kelly. It has been confirmed that the former Fox News Channel anchor will take the spot previously occupied by the hosts of Kathie Lee & Hoda for her courtroom style morning show. According to an insider, Hall was shocked upon learning the changes. Why?

The ratings for the hour she was hosting were excellent. So, she was baffled by the network’s decision to fix something that was not broken.

The insider said: “Just a few days before all of this happened, she received an email [from an exec] congratulating the team for being number one.” The person added: “The pair had managed to outpace ABC’s long-running Live with Kelly in the key news demo for several weeks. Then all of a sudden, it was like it vanished: Megyn Kelly is coming onboard, and who’s going to have to move? Tamron. That’s who.”

TV writer-producer Mara Brock Akil, who used her friend, Hall’s life, to cook up the hit BET show, Being Mary Jane, with the talented Gabrielle Union, said she is not surprised the news. According to Akil, Hall would never settle, which is why she moved on. Akil said: “She wasn’t going to settle for sitting on the sidelines. She basically said thank you, but no thank you. Tamron’s a woman of integrity, and she’s writing her own story.”

Hall is eyeing the spot left vacant by Michael Strahan on Live! With Kelly.