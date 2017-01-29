Megyn Kelly And Savannah Guthrie Might Collide At NBC

Megyn Kelly has not even started working on NBC, and she has already made a few enemies at the network. The latest report claims that Savannah Guthrie, who believes that she might be losing her gig because of Kelly is furious by the way network executives are handling things. Friday, the Peacock Network announced that the former host of the “Kelly File” would be having a daytime talk show starting in September. Mrs. Kelly will be given the 10 AM slot, which originally belonged to Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb, who will move to 9 AM. Anchors Al Roker and Tamron Hall will be reassigned elsewhere.

Advertisement

Frustrated by the news, Hall, who is currently negotiating her contract with NBC, has apparently threatened to leave. However, the network convinced her to stay and has been offered to be a co-host from 7 to 9 AM on the “Today” show. A source said Roker is shocked by the decision to demote him. The insider explained: “Al has been slighted after all these years and proving himself on this hour. He was hopeful NBC would do the right thing.”

As for Guthrie, she is angry because she was alerted about the announcement just 30 minutes before it was made. The spy said: “Savannah is upset. She’s not convinced that Megyn doesn’t want her job.” The person went on to explain that Guthrie and other hosts feel left out in the process and they do not understand the changes because the show is ratings gold for NBC.

The source said: “The talent on Today has been left in the dark, and no one knows why there’s such disruption when the show is doing so well.” The person added: “People are pissed; the third hour was beating every syndicated show across the board. They bit off more than they can chew when they hired Megyn.”

Advertisement

Savannah Guthrie recently signed a “massive deal that is longer than Megyn’s,” but she feels that if the network could send Ann Curry packing after 15 years with them, the same can happen to her.