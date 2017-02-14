Megyn Kelly And Savannah Guthrie Are Not Competing, What About Matt Lauer?

Megyn Kelly and Savannah Guthrie now have the Senior Executive Vice President of NBC News stepping out to clear their names in the countless rumors floating around the Internet. While Noah Oppenheim publicly slammed the drama being reported between the two attorneys turned TV personalities – Kelly and Guthrie – he was silent on the speculation revolving around Matt Lauer. Since it was made official that Kelly, the former host of the “Kelly File,” had landed a $12 million contact with the Peacock Network, the rumor mill spun out of control.

While some of the reports were out of this world crazy, others had legs and with time turned out to be very accurate. The stories claiming that the anchors of the “Today” show were freaking out because they felt that Mrs. Kelly was coming for their jobs – revealed themselves to be true.

Tamron Hall and Al Roker lost their hosting gigs on the third hour of “Today,” prompting the host of “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall” to leave the network.

With all the shakeup in the morning lineup, a source said Guthrie, who has been co-anchor of the “Today” show since July 2012, felt threatened by Kelly’s arrival. The former White House correspondent believes that in a blink of an eye, NBC can fire and replace a co-anchor as they did with Ann Curry.

According to Mr. Oppenheim, Guthrie has nothing to worry about. In a statement to the media, Oppenheim said Kelly will not replace Guthrie and added, “there’s no truth to this at all.” Mr. Oppenheim went on to say: “Let me say this for the last time and as clearly as possible – this is never ever going to happen.”

Moreover, it is not just Oppenheim blasting the claims, one of Kelly’s staff members, who will be moving to 30 Rock with her next month, said her boss has no intentions of taking Guthrie’s spot. It is worth noting that Oppenheim did not squash the stories that claim the former Fox host will become the new face of the network – a position unofficially held by Mr. Lauer.