Megyn Kelly And Rita Ora Now Have Something In Common Amid New Savannah Guthrie And Matt Lauer Rumors

Megyn Kelly and Rita Ora – here are two names that are not often in the same sentence, but a stunning $3,000 dress has made it possible.

Kelly is also in the news for another series of debunked rumors about her taking over Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer’s spots when she arrives on NBC in May.

Tuesday night, Mrs. Kelly accompanied by her husband, Douglas Brunt, stole the spotlight at the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

The former host of “The Kelly File” dazzled in a copper sequined mid-length dress created by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.

The head-turning creation that retails for $2,995 features a black and copper ruffle at the hem and shoulder.

Ora, a British singer and actress discovered by Jay Z, sported the identical asymmetrical spaghetti-strap piece in December at the Cycle 23 premiere of “America’s Next Top Model.”

Both ladies opted to wear the dress called “San Jacinto” with stylish black heels and minimum jewelry.

Credit: Getty

Inside the lavish event, the former face of the Fox News Channel was seen mingling with Ronan Farro and his mother, Mia, RuPaul Andre Charles, and taking selfies with Leslie Jones.

In related Kelly news, NBC has once more stepped out to say that the latest rumors claiming that Guthrie and Lauer are fighting with Kelly are not true.

A publication wrote a piece entitled, “Shakeup At The ‘Today Show’: Matt Lauer Replaced By Megyn Kelly,” that is false.

Another site inaccurately claimed that Guthrie was having anxiety issues because of Kelly after she said the following at the Matrix Awards Tuesday: “I have worn my heart on my sleeve.I have wondered if I am good enough. I have felt like I am on the ballot every day. I have hated my hair. I have compared myself to others and lost. I am a combo platter, of anxiety and calm, confidence and doubt, fear and courage, vulnerability and invincibility, fragile-ness and solid granite strength.”

So, who wore the sequined Johanna Ortiz dress better, Kelly or Ora?