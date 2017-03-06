Megyn Kelly And Matt Lauer’s Rivalry Will Explode Some Time In the Near Future

Megyn Kelly and Matt Lauer are engaged in a heated behind-the-scenes battle where only one will emerge as the face of NBC News.

Advertisement

Sources close to Mr. Lauer revealed that despite the statement issued by the Peacock Network, the host of the “Today” show was not in the loop for the hiring of their newest superstar in February.

Lauer is not thrilled by the move because he knows that Kelly, the former Fox News Channel nightly anchor, has once held the title of the leading lady of the right-leaning network.

Lauer views Kelly as a rival because he knows that she is competent as he is and can bring ratings to NBC he never could.

According to insiders, just like Kelly he views himself as a real reporter and is frustrated by the fact that the world seems to have forgotten that he is the man who pushed Hillary Clinton to say the now infamous expression “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

Mrs. Clinton uttered the silly words just days after it was made public that her husband, Bill, had an extramarital affair with then-White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

A source explained: “Today is relentlessly soft and conventional, but its self-identification as a “news” show is a key to understanding how the man at the top of the show views himself. No matter how many cooking demonstrations or boy-band interviews he conducts, Matt Lauer sees himself as a newsman.”

The source went on to say why Lauer should fear for his career: “There’s no way Megyn would have signed with NBC unless she was promised a big role down the line.”

Advertisement

Mrs. Kelly will arrive on NBC in the fall and will take over the slot that was the third hour of the program- which was previously hosted by Al Roker and Tamron Hall.