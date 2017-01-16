Megyn Kelly And Matt Lauer Might Not Get Along

Surprise, surprise; Matt Lauer is not a huge fan of Megyn Kelly. Just days after NBC was able to convince Kelly to leave Fox News, a close source to “The Today Show” co-anchor stepped out to say that the announcement blindsided Mr. Lauer. It is believed that the former host of “The Kelly File” got over $20 million per year to have three crucial roles at the Peacock network. The television journalist will have her daytime program and an in-depth Sunday night news show. The former corporate defense attorney will also be appearing as a commentator on the network’s political and major news event coverage.

An insider claimed that Lauer, who earns an annual salary of $28 million, was very upset to read about the big news on the Internet. The source said: “He blew a gasket, for not being in the loop.”

Lauer apparently feels threatened by Kelly, who has the potential to bring in high ratings. The same source also claimed that the contributor for “Dateline NBC” was not pleased when he discovered that some of his colleagues including MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd and “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt were told about Kelly’s new gig weeks in advance.

The 59-year-old TV personality allegedly threw a fit when he was told that he might have to host “The Today Show” with Kelly, who will sometimes take Savannah Guthrie’s spot.

A rep for Kelly denied half of the story and declined to comment on the other part. Feud or no feud, the heads of the network are hoping that Kelly will bring in the eyeballs that they need to make them happy and beat their main competitor, “Good Morning America.”

GMA has been winning the ratings war for the past eight years. A source said: “NBC execs are scrambling to find a spot for Megyn because [NBC News Chairman Andy] Lack desperately wanted to beat his rivals. This is a new morning-show war and Megyn was the big prize.”

The former host of “America Live” should watch her back because the world knows that Lauer was not a fan of Ann Curry and he made sure that she got her fired from the show.

Do you think Kelly will live up to all the hype?