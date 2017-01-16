Advertisement
Megyn Kelly And Matt Lauer Might Not Get Along

Dylan Fisher Posted On 01/16/2017
Megyn Kelly Matt Lauer NBCCredit: Access Hollywood

Surprise, surprise; Matt Lauer is not a huge fan of Megyn Kelly. Just days after NBC was able to convince Kelly to leave Fox News, a close source to “The Today Show” co-anchor stepped out to say that the announcement blindsided Mr. Lauer. It is believed that the former host of “The Kelly File” got over $20 million per year to have three crucial roles at the Peacock network. The television journalist will have her daytime program and an in-depth Sunday night news show. The former corporate defense attorney will also be appearing as a commentator on the network’s political and major news event coverage.

An insider claimed that Lauer, who earns an annual salary of $28 million, was very upset to read about the big news on the Internet. The source said: “He blew a gasket, for not being in the loop.”

Lauer apparently feels threatened by Kelly, who has the potential to bring in high ratings. The same source also claimed that the contributor for “Dateline NBC” was not pleased when he discovered that some of his colleagues including MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd and “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt were told about Kelly’s new gig weeks in advance.

The 59-year-old TV personality allegedly threw a fit when he was told that he might have to host “The Today Show” with Kelly, who will sometimes take Savannah Guthrie’s spot.

A rep for Kelly denied half of the story and declined to comment on the other part. Feud or no feud, the heads of the network are hoping that Kelly will bring in the eyeballs that they need to make them happy and beat their main competitor, “Good Morning America.”

GMA has been winning the ratings war for the past eight years. A source said: “NBC execs are scrambling to find a spot for Megyn because [NBC News Chairman Andy] Lack desperately wanted to beat his rivals. This is a new morning-show war and Megyn was the big prize.”

The former host of “America Live” should watch her back because the world knows that Lauer was not a fan of Ann Curry and he made sure that she got her fired from the show.

Do you think Kelly will live up to all the hype?

J. Wright
01/22/2017 at 7:41 pm
Famous words of Forrest Gump “That’s all I got to say about that”


J. Wright
01/22/2017 at 7:29 pm
Matt has every right to feel threatened by her. In my opinion she’s become like a Piranha who has let success go to it’s head in it’s hungered eating frenzy and will devour whomever or whatever that get’s in it’s way toward achieving it’s goal …. AKA …. “Settle For More” sound familiar? I use to really Love to watch Megan Kelly and liked her a whole lot but there seemed to be a change that came over her about the time all the sexual harassment allegations began, and when Donald Trump came on the scene she then appeared to turn into a Man hater, at that time her delivery was, pardon the way I put it, seemed quite Bitchy in regard to reporting the news. from there on, everything seemed more about her telling her own story and inserting her own personal views rather than about her just being a News reporter. I liked the Old Megan Kelly who once settled for less and never let success spoil her as it unfortunately has done now. Playing the devils advocate with her guest is one thing but becoming the news yourself is quite another. Sorry Ms. Kelly if these words seem mean, cruel, and hateful. That’s not my intention, I do not hate you personally I just hate the changes that has become you. If the truth hurts you brought it all on yourself and should have never got the hair brain idea of settling for more, some might say that defines greed, if it did not expose your true colors then something sure as heck changed your personality for the worse. Maybe someday when your driving down that same road or a similar road and Unhappiness sets in, and I think it will, don’t think about breaking a bone or having a wreck to escape reality just know there is redemption of knowing who you really are and where you really came from and then and only then you might find the Megan Kelly I once knew and loved as a tv personality and an excellent News Reporter.


