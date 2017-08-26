Megyn Kelly And Matt Lauer Might Feud Again – He Makes More Money Than Her

Matt Lauer and his colleague – Megyn Kelly – are often rumored to be feuding, the revelation of their salaries will create even more drama.

This week, Variety confirmed the long-running story that Lauer is the king of morning talk show host making a whopping $25 million per year.

The host of “Today” is followed by the co-chair of “LIVE,” Kelly Ripa who brings in $22 million annually.

The former Fox News leading lady is cashing in $18 million for her triple role on the Peacock Network.

Earlier this year, Kelly dropped Rupert Murdoch’s network like a hot potato and moved to NBC.

Kelly arrived with a bang and a load of drama that included Tamron Hall and Al Roker losing their “Today” hour.

Hall subsequently left the network and will have her own morning show that will launch next year.

The former attorney has continued to provide the network with controversies with her interviews of Vladimir Putin and far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

While Kelly has a lot of ink being spilled on her behalf, she has not been able to deliver the ratings she was famous for at Fox News.

Kelly’s less than stellar performance and the feud with Jones has Lauer furious and quite frankly embarrassed for the network.

A source spoke to In Touch and explained: “Matt thinks this interview gave a platform to an individual who peddles conspiracy theories about dead children. It is a stunt that Megyn would have gotten away with when she was at Fox News, but this is NBC.”

The same insider went on to tell the publication that Kelly’s decision to sit with the man who claimed that the Newtown school shooting was a conspiracy theory was wrong.

The person in the know added: “Matt is incensed that she is tarnishing the network’s image.”

The news outlet also claimed that Kelly is not very easy to work with.

The source shared: “She believes she is above reproach and knows what her fans want. She is dictating who she will interview because it is in her [reported $20 million] contract. [NBC News Chairman] Andy Lack has given Megyn keys to the kingdom.”

According to the insider, some are begging NBC executives to push back Kelly’s show slated to start this fall.

The individual shared: “They are asking Andy to postpone Megyn’s 9 a.m. this fall.”

The person concluded: “The feeling is that it is only a matter of time until she lands herself in another a huge controversy so that she is unable to be a part of Today.”

What are your thoughts on Lauer’s issues with Kelly?