Megyn Kelly And Matt Lauer Have Dinner At Fancy NYC Eatery – Savannah Guthrie Was Not Invited

Matt Lauer and Megyn Kelly walk into a bar, well, a restaurant – it sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it is not.

This week, multiple sources spoke to top media outlets and revealed that the new NBC colleagues – Lauer and Kelly – were seen having dinner at a fancy New York eatery and guess, who was missing? Savannah Guthrie.

The host of the “TODAY” show and the former Fox News Channel star were seen dining together on Monday night.

The pair headed to their little tête-à-tête after attending NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall earlier in the day.

Kelly and Lauer were accompanied by Chuck Todd, Savannah Guthrie, and Lester Holt.

Lauer introduced Kelly by showering her with praises and told the crowd that was mainly composed of advertisers and reporters: “She is someone who shares our values and will help to make us even better tomorrow.”

A very enthusiastic Kelly told the audience: “I’m here. I’m psyched! I’m thrilled now to be able to anchor the kinds of broadcasts that I’d always dreamed I’d be able to do, that I felt in my heart I was born to do.”

It appears that the duo really hit it off because eyewitnesses said that they were talking and laughing during the meal.

A spy spoke to Radar and stated that Guthrie was not pleased to be left out from the outing because she was hoping to bond with the former “Kelly File” host.

The person said the other “TODAY” anchors are baffled as to why they did not receive an invite to the dinner.

The tipster revealed: “Savannah was not invited.Neither was Al Roker or Hoda Kotb, or any other members of the family. The two of them wanted to be alone and have a frank and honest conversation. Savannah is mad. She seems to think the dinner was shady, and it was done behind her back.”

It is being claimed that Guthrie is furious about being left out and is starting to believe that the rumors are true and that they are plotting to get rid of her.

The same source explained: “These two are teaming up together.If the dinner had been to welcome Kelly to the team, then he should have included Savannah.”

It appears that Lauer has lost the trust of his co-workers, according to the tipster, who added: “She thought she and Matt were a team. Now she knows better.”

In January 2017, Kelly left Fox News for a “triple role” at NBC News where she will anchor and host her own daytime program like Oprah Winfrey and an in-depth Sunday night news show.

Kelly is also set to take part in the network’s political and major news event coverage – which implies she will have her hands busy with the numerous scandals that have been hitting the Trump administration.