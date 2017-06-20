Megyn Kelly And Matt Lauer Facing More Rivalry Rumors Amid Alex Jones Interview Backlash

As Megyn Kelly faces backlash over her controversial interview with Alex Jones, she apparently has a fight brewing with Matt Lauer.

In early 2017, NBC moved heaven and earth to have Kelly as part of their morning lineup. A major shakeup took place on “TODAY” with the exit of Tamron Hall and the demotion of Al Roker.

The arrival of the journalist also gave birth to a long list of rumors claiming that Lauer and Savannah Guthrie feared for their spots because Kelly is known for being a ratings machine.

For a brief period, the wild speculations died down, and the former host of “The Kelly File” and Lauer were even seen enjoying a friendly dinner between network stars.

However, the rumor mill started running again this week after Kelly created drama endlessly with an interview of with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Jones has made many eye-popping remarks on his show – among them, Adam Lanza did not kill 20 students and six staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Jones said it was all made-up and like many theorists, he believes that it was being pushed by politicians to get new gun control legislation.

The interview blew in the political commentator’s face and family members of the victims even pull out her name from a charity event she was supposed to host.

Jones leaked a secret recording of Kelly before the interview, and the fiasco even pushed some advertisers to pull from the show.

A source close to Lauer claimed that he is furious at the former corporate defense attorney for making the network look foolish with her scandals and low ratings.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly was quick to deny the media rumors that she is angling for a spot on the 7-9 a.m. block of “Today.”

An insider stated: “I think Matt feels Megyn made everybody at Today look foolish. Matt has a very short fuse, and it’s all but burned out. He is clearly had enough and intends to walk away when his deal is up. What he does not realize yet is why no one’s tried to stop him from leaving!”

The spy went on to say that if Lauer gets so angry that he decides to leave, no one will miss him.

The tipster explained: “Matt earns more than anybody on Today. The general consensus is ‘Good riddance!’.No one is going to miss Matt. Some people cannot wait to see the back of him — and think it is a shame he will not leave sooner than 2020!”

Kelly also landed in hot water for her softball questions to Vladimir Putin who played her like a flute.