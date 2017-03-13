Megyn Kelly And Kelly Ripa Are Ready For An EPIC Battle On Morning TV – Could Michael Strahan Get In The Mix?

A morning show ratings war between Megyn Kelly and Kelly Ripa is set to take place.

According to several sources, while Mrs. Kelly is at home enjoying her three children and husband, Douglas Brunt, Mrs. Ripa is going through hell as she desperately searches for a new co-anchor and plots to keep her spot as the queen of morning shows.

In the fall, the former reporter from the Fox News Channel will call NBC her new home where she will head three very different projects after signing a $20 million dollar contract.

Kelly, once considered a ratings magnet for the conservative-leaning network, aspires to be the new Oprah Winfrey, which is a bit odd because the two ladies will be going head-to-head on Sundays.

Mrs. Kelly will have a daily morning show at 10 AM where she will focus on more uplifting stories.

That hour formerly belonged to Tamron Hall, who was fired, and Al Roker who will be reassigned to a different time.

She will also have an in-depth Sunday night news show where she will interview some of the biggest people on this planet.

That program will air at the same hour as Oprah’s special contributions to “60 Minutes.”

Additionally, the former attorney, who refused to back down after being viciously bashed by Donald Trump, will be taking part in the network’s political and major news event coverage.

These announcements have the former “All My Children” actress panicking and wondering, what should her next move be?

A close source to the host of “LIVE!” said: “Ripa is terrified Kelly will blast Live from its rating perch after joining rival network NBC. Kelly is making herself crazy that Megyn will cream her. [Ripa] fears Megyn will steal her thunder.”

The tipster went on to share: “Kelly is insisting they try out everyone to replace former co-host Michael Strahan on “Live.” Kelly thought Megyn would be a good fit. Now, Kelly feels betrayed, in addition to being worried.”

Some say the only way for Ripa to beat Kelly is to get Michael Strahan back on “LIVE,” what say you?