Megyn Kelly And Husband Douglas Brunt Revealed A Lot About Their Life Together During ‘TODAY’ Appearance

Megyn Kelly appeared on “TODAY” with her husband, Douglas Brunt, where they took part in a fun made-up game created by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Brunt, who was on the show to promote his new book, “Trophy Son,” played a new version of “The Newlywed Game” with Kelly.

The little segment led to the couple making some cute statements about each other and revealing some surprising details about their wedding.

Kelly was happy to brag about Brunt’s good looks by telling her new colleagues: “Isn’t he dreamy?” Kotb laughed and replied by: “Yes, he is dreamy. He is ultra dreamy.”

Kotb went on to announce that she had a little game for the couple

The new mom said: “We want to know a little bit about Megyn and we are going to hear it from you. With a cut away so we can see if she agrees.”

A very surprised Kelly quickly said: “This was not disclosed.”

However, it was too late because a split screen was put up and the game was underway. In under a minute, Brunt revealed more about Kelly than she had ever done in her decade at Fox News.

Viewers learned that the former host of “The Kelly File” is a lover of chocolate, “Games of Thrones,” and wine.

Brunt was asked a list of questions and was able to accurately reveal that Kelly prefers “Game of Thrones” over “Real Housewives,” “red” wine as opposed to “white,” “chocolate” instead of “flowers,” and “hamburgers” to “hot dogs.”

Kelly also prefers camping over a spa. The political commentator surprised many by confessing that she prefers Beyonce over Bon Jovi.

The journalist went on to say that Jovi performed at her 2008 wedding and began to sing the chorus of “Shot Through the Heart.”

In a recent interview, Kelly revealed that she got closer to her husband after the bitter feud with Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

She said: “It is not that I would like to go through that again, but I did learn a lot about myself, and there were definitely benefits to it. […] I became even closer to my husband, I got to know myself better. I proved certain things to myself — about myself.”

Kelly, who left Fox News in early 2017, will be hosting “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” and will anchor a new one-hour daytime program that will air Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. on the Peacock Network.

Advertisement

She will also be contributing to NBC’s breaking news coverage.