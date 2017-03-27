Megyn Kelly And Hubby Douglas Brunt Enjoy Hawaii Vacation As Reason For Fox News Exit Becomes Clearer

Megyn Kelly was pictured having the time of her life in Hawaii with her family as it is confirmed that she left Fox News Channel because she was feeling disconnected from her children, according to sources.

As Kelly gets ready to move to NBC News, she is enjoying some quality time with the ones dear to her heart.

Earlier today, the former Fox News anchor was spotted working on her tan lines on the beautiful archipelago.

The journalist wore a navy blue long sleeve shirt and yoga pants and opted for a cowboy hat to hide her face from the sun.

Kelly and her husband, Douglas Brunt, were seen splashing in the ocean, enjoying a boat trip and later taking a stroll hand in hand.

In January, Mrs. Kelly left her highly-rated nightly show, “The Kelly File,” for three new adventures on NBC News.

Many were surprised because she was offered more than $25 million per year to stay on the network, but she declined because she wanted to be with her children – Edward Yates Brunt, Yardley Evans Brunt, and Thatcher Bray Brunt.

Jim Rutenberg, a media columnist for The New York Times, spoke to Closer and revealed that Kelly did not hesitate between the bigger payday and time with her clan.

Rutenberg said: “She’s facing issues where [she’s] feeling too disconnected from [her] children. She didn’t get to have dinner with them or put them to bed.”

Rutenberg went on to say: “That mattered to her. She will be able to see her kids off to school in the morning and arrive at the studio between 7:30 and 8 AM.”

In 2016, Mrs. Douglas Brunt did an interview where she confirmed that she was missing out on her children’s childhood.

The commentator and former corporate defense attorney said at the time: “The current schedule I’m on is not ideal for a mother of young children.”

Advertisement

Kelly will have to work hard to keep climbing.