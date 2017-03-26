Megyn Kelly And Fox News Are Done For Good As Her Old Colleagues Have Forgotten About Her Time There

Megyn Kelly has finally been released from her contract with Fox News and can begin working with her team to find a producer for her shows on NBC.

Meanwhile, a close source to Fox News told Vanity Fair that her former colleagues do not miss Kelly.

Unfounded rumors swirling around claim that Mrs. Kelly’ new co-workers on NBC have been freaking out since her arrival was announced.

Last week, many were surprised when Leslee Dart, a spokeswoman for Kelly, issued a statement and explained the television star was still under contract at Fox News Channel.

Dart shared with the media: “The terms of her termination are still being negotiated.”

The statement was released because no one could understand why was it taking so long for the journalist and political commentator to start making a mark on the Peacock Network.

Kelly told her Fox News Channel viewers adieu in early January and quickly after a lengthy statement was released by NBC News explaining that she would have a “triple role” on the network.

Starting in the fall, Kelly will have her own daytime program inspired by the “Oprah Show,” an in-depth Sunday night news show, and is expected to cover all political and major news event.

Since then, no titles have been announced; she has not done any interviews and viewers do not even know if her show will be at 9 or 10 AM.

The former host of “The Kelly File” could not make any moves because the terms of her contract did not permit her to work elsewhere until July.

All this is about to change, expect announcements from the former corporate defense attorney soon because Fox News has parted ways with Kelly.

A statement from Rupert Murdoch’s company said: “Fox News let Megyn Kelly out of her contract on March 9th.”

A reliable source told Vanity Fair that Kelly has been forgotten by Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, and Tucker Carlson.

The insider said: “No-one is missing her anymore.”

Do you miss Kelly on Fox News?