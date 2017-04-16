Megyn Kelly And Bill O’Reilly Feud Pushed Her To Leave Fox News Channel For NBC

Bill O’Reilly is one of the reasons Megyn Kelly decided in early January to exit the Fox News Channel and joined NBC News.

This story first appeared in The New York Times, which published the piece after talking to several sources, who claimed to have connections to the network and Mrs. Kelly.

However, the truth of the matter, it was not necessary to talk to insiders to know that there was bad blood between Mrs. Kelly and the author of “The No Spin Zone.”

The host of the political commentary program “The O’Reilly Factor” did an interview where he spoke in a very unflattering manner about Kelly who was then the face of Fox News.

That interview took place right after several women including Kelly and Gretchen Carlson had accused then-FNC Chairman Roger Ailes of sexually harassing them.

The scandal pushed Ailes to leave the network with a fat check. Appearing on CBS, O’Reilly was asked about Kelly’s claims, and he had the following to say: “Look, it’s open season.Let’s whack the Fox News Channel. I’ve had enough of it. It’s a good place to work. All right?”

It is being claimed that the former “Kelly File” host emailed the heads of the network asking them to stop Mr. O’Reilly from making similar remarks on his show. However, that failed.

After the CBS interview, the conservative political commentator used a portion of an episode of his nightly show to pound on Kelly by saying she was not loyal to the company and that she should not have dealt with the matter publicly.

He said: “If somebody is paying you a wage, you owe that person or company allegiance. You don’t like what’s happening in the workplace, go to human resources or leave. I’ve done that. And then take the action you need to take afterward if you feel aggrieved. There are labor laws in this country. But don’t run down the concern that supports you by trying to undermine it.”

The remarks pushed Kelly to leave Fox News.