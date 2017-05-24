Meghan Markle’s Sister Slams Royals For Pippa Wedding Snub – “Princess Diana Would Be Appalled!”

Meghan Markle’s sister thinks even Princess Diana would have been “appalled” to see how her son’s “true love” was treated at Pippa Middleton’s wedding! Samantha Markle did not hesitate to slam Pippa, calling her a royal snob!

As those who keep up with the Royal family may already know, the recent wedding had a very strict and clear rule: “No ring, no bring!”

What that means is that only married couples were allowed to attend the ceremony.

As a result, the American actress, who is yet to have her Prince put a ring on it, was excluded from the special event.

Despite all that, it looks like rules really do exist to be broken because apparently, Pippa’s brother, James Middleton was allowed to bring his girlfriend TV personality Donna Air along!

Not even that, but even Kate’s kids with Prince William, were allowed to attend the ceremony.

Little Prince George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, were even included in the

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle allegedly had to stay hidden somewhere, more than a hundred miles from the church while the ceremony was going on and only joined her boyfriend at the wedding reception.

“For the royal family to exclude her from the wedding is in very poor taste,” said Samantha, outraged.

“To ignore Meghan at the ceremony and for photographs is pure snobbery.”

She also claimed that Meghan should have been there as she looked very classy and her dress was designed as a one-off.

The Suits actress reportedly wore a maroon backless gown to the party held at Carole and Michael Middleton’s estate in the countryside.

Samantha also brought Princess Diana into all of this and claimed that the People’s Princess would have never treated Markle in such a humiliating way.

“Diana would be appalled to see how Harry’s true love was treated.”

Despite the fact that Meghan and her half-sister Samantha have their differences and haven’t had the best of relationships, she still stays by her against the degrading “Royal treatment.”

“I haven’t always agreed with some of the things my sister has done, but she’s a victim here,” Samantha clarified.

Do you agree that Meghan Markle was treated badly at Pippa’s wedding? Should she have been allowed to attend the whole thing by her boyfriend’s side?