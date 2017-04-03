FREE NEWSLETTER
Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Publishing A Tell-All Book That Might Ruin Her Royal Relationship!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/03/2017
meghan markleSource: elleuk.com

According to new reports, Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Grant is set to publish a book called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. Now, many speculate that the tell-all book might reveal the actress’ skeletons in the closet that may cause drama in her relationship with Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family.

“My book deals with my bi-racial family in a candid, warm, personal and socially important way,” stated Grant.

As fans may already know, Meghan Markle has opened up about her struggle as a bi-racial actress in Hollywood before but we are sure her sister, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is bound to a wheelchair, has an entirely different perspective.

The 52 years old Grant is Meghan’s half-sister from her father’s first marriage.

Despite the controversial title, the sister claimed she does not want to cause trouble for Meghan.

“Maybe when Meghan is more mature and reads the book she’ll understand. Some of it she won’t like, some of it she might,” Grant said.

On the other hand, Meghan’s mother has not been talking to Grant for years and accused her of trying to cash in on the actress’ relationship with the Prince by writing a tell-all book.

According to speculations, Prince Harry is considering asking Meghan’s hand in marriage soon enough.

But now “She is obviously concerned about this book but you can’t choose your family and there is nothing she can do about it,” revealed one insider.

In addition, Grant’s former hubby, Scott Rasmussen has recently revealed that she and Markle have not been on speaking terms for years!

While Grant takes the time to slam Markel on social media from time to time, the Suits beauty is busy having the time of her life with her royal boyfriend.

What do you think Markle is hiding that she doesn’t want her sister to reveal?

