Meghan Markle’s Sister Continues To Exploit Prince Harry’s Rumored Fiancé Despite Not Speaking In Ten Years

Meghan Markle’s sister has a few more things to say about their fractured relationship. Following her previous comments about Markle’s rise to fame, Samantha Grant shed a little more light on why she no longer speaks with the Suits star. Is Grant exploiting Markle’s romance with Prince Harry?

According to The Sun, Grant admitted that she and Markle drifted apart because the actress was just too busy with her career. Although Grant has said some pretty bad things about her sister, she is desperate to make things right.

Earlier this year, Grant came forward and blasted Markle for abandoning her after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She also slammed the actress for dating Harry and questioned her motivation for dating a member of the royal family.

Grant also opened up about her childhood with Meghan Markle and revealed that they shared a close bond as young girls. Grant claims that certain members of the family didn’t like Markle because she is of mixed race.

Markle has not commented on her sister’s claims. In addition to the interviews, Grant is working on a book about her life with Markle, titled The Diary of Prince Pushy’s Sister.

While Grant is clearly taking advantage of Markle’s royal romance, Daily Mail reports that Grant now has nothing but good things to say about her sister. Grant, who is Markle’s half-sister, called the actress lovely and graceful and believes the world will be surprised by her personality once they get to know her.

As far as her book is concerned, Grant says that she isn’t writing anything that will damage Markle’s reputation. Instead, she simply wants to tell the story of her bi-racial experiences at home and her own business ventures. That said, the book will include details about Markle’s childhood and her rise to fame in Hollywood.

Markle has been dating Prince Harry for over a year now. The two are rumored to be on the verge of a big wedding announcement, though nothing official has been confirmed.

Harry and Markle have not said anything about Grant’s book. Meghan Markle and Samantha Grant have not spoken for over nine years.