Meghan Markle’s Half Brother’s Charges Dismissed – Royal Family Happy

Meghan Markle’s family scandal is finally over and now, she and Prince Harry might get engaged soon!

On Sunday it was reported that Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has been cleared of allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a gun in a drunken rage last month.

The two charges were dismissed after authorities in Oregon were “‘unable to locate” Tom’s girlfriend Darlene Blount.

The clearing of her brother might bring a sigh of relief to the image-oriented Royal family and also, as a result, speed up Meghan and Harry’s engagement announcement.

Thomas Jr. was taken into custody last month after he was caught in an allegedly drunken rage with Blount, resulting in him pulling a gun and pointing it at her head.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s office in Oregon announced that Thomas Jr. was arrested at 11 P.M. on January 12 and released the next day in the morning.

“He will be going to court for it,” the authorities said at the time.

The charges included menacing, pointing a firearm at another person, and unlawful use of a weapon – according to the police reports.

Meghan Markle’s 50 year old half brother called his former wife Tracy Dooley, at 3 A.M. asking her to pay his $1,500 bail.

“I don’t want this to be embarrassing for Meghan. Tom has had a little fame and publicity since Meghan started dating Prince Harry. He wants what’s best for her. He is so happy and proud for her,” said Dooley.

According to a palace insider, after hearing about the assault, Prince Charles said the Suits actress is “not fit to be your wife!”

However, since then, the American beauty seems to have received a stamp of approval from the Royal family as she and Harry are set to attend Kate Middleton‘s sister Pippa’s upcoming wedding together.