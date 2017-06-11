Meghan Markle’s Costar Says She Is ‘Happy’ With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is as happy as ever! In a new interview, Patrick J.Adams, her co-star on the television series, Suits, opened up about Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry.

During a talk with Entertainment Tonight at the 2017 ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, Adams revealed there might even be a cameo lined up for the British Prince!

Adams, when explaining that he and other castmates rarely discuss their personal lives on set, said, “Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now, and to see her so happy is great. She’s super excited.”

“I’m super happy for her, and she’s been such a pro in this season, and it’s going so well. I’m very happy, very happy for her.”

Unfortunately for the Suits actor, he hasn’t had a chance to meet Harry yet because he hasn’t been on set.

And according to him, there is just no reason for the Prince to be there because a studio isn’t that fun anyway!

He said, “the set is like a workplace. Who would want to come to a work environment? Everyone thinks that TV sets are cool, but they’re not that cool.”

However, if he had the choice, the British Royal would make a cameo on the show.

He jokingly explained, “I’ll work on it. I’ll put in the hours. I’m sure it’s super easy and uncomplicated.”

As CI readers know, the couple has been dating for over a year, and Markle, 35, has been to the United Kingdom to meet the British Royal family during vacations from her show.

Prince Harry, 32, seems to be infatuated with the actress, and who wouldn’t be considering her beauty? A source revealed that “this is a love he has never felt before. He’s met someone who understands him on a deeper level, and they just connect.”