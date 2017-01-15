Meghan Markle’s Brother Arrested for Violent Behavior

Prince Harry’s American actress Meghan Markle has been having quite the scandals lately but she is not the only one in her family with loads of drama in her life. In fact, her brother is in even more trouble that she ever was. According to new reports, Meghan Markle’s hot-headed half brother Thomas Markle Jr., has recently been arrested for violent behavior.

Advertisement

The shocking police report proves that the 50 year old half brother was not only drunk but also so enraged that he pulled out a gun and pointed it at a woman’s head. After the police was called by an eyewitness who heard the commotion, Thomas Markle Jr. was immediately taken into custody.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s office confirmed Markle Jr.’s arrest by stating: “He was arrested at 11 p.m. on Jan. 12 and released on Friday at 10 a.m. He will be going to court for it.”

According to police records, the charges include menacing, pointing a firearm at another person, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Meghan Markle’s brother has divorced his wife but was so desperate to get out of jail that he forgot about his pride and called his former wife Tracy Dooley at 3 A.M. asking her to pay his $1,500 bail.

Dooley talked about the embarrassing arrest and hoped that her ex-husband’s misconduct will not affect Meghan Markle’s family and implicitly, Prince Harry’s image in the media.

“I don’t want this to be embarrassing for Meghan. Tom has had a little fame and publicity since Meghan started dating Prince Harry. He wants what’s best for her. He is so happy and proud for her,” Dooley stated.

As we have been reporting, the Royal family has been against Prince Harry’s decision to date the American actress for the longest time and they only need one good reason to force him to dump her.

Advertisement

The Royals found it hard to accept Markle into their family, especially after finding out about her divorce.