Meghan Markle’s BFF Shares The Qualities That Will Make Her The Perfect Princess!

Maybe Prince Harry is not ready to ask his girlfriend’s hand in marriage just yet but he is definitely getting there. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s best friend, Lindsay Roth is trying to convince him that she would make the perfect princess!

In an interview with People magazine, Roth talked about her BFF with fondness, claiming that although people assume celebrities change after gaining attention, Meghan is “the same girl” she met 15 years ago.

Meghan Markle apparently has the same “values and priorities” as a decade and a half ago, and she is also “selfless.” But these are only a couple of her many positive traits she acquired thanks to her great upbringing.

“We should all strive to handle the ups and downs of our lives as gracefully, smartly, elegantly, positively, realistically and graciously as Meg has. I don’t know many people who are as generous and supportive as Meg is,” Roth praised Markle.

As a result of her very graceful and kind personality, Markle has also managed to change her bad boy royal boyfriend who seems much more grounded since dating the Suits actress.

As fans may already know, the younger prince is preparing to propose to Meghan but we don’t know yet when the engagement will happen.

We are certain, however, that the two are very in love and would like to spend their lives together.

Besides that, nothing matters – not even a lavish royal wedding.

According to insiders, the pair would rather have a beach wedding – very small and intimate as opposed to the usually pompous royal ceremonies.

“Harry does things his way and that will also include how and where he gets married,” the source stated.

According to Roth, such a wedding would be perfect for Markle as well because her motto in life is “I choose happiness!”

