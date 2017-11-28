FREE NEWSLETTER
Meghan Markle Will Not Become A Princess When She Marries Prince Harry

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/28/2017
Meghan Markle Will Not Become A Princess When She Marries Prince HarrySource: Wall Street Journal

After months of rumors and speculation, Kensington Palace officially announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The announcement came in a letter issued by Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and stated that the couple will wed in the spring of 2018. But, even though she is marrying a Prince, Markle will not be known as Princess Meghan after they tie the knot.

According to a Closer Weekly source, royal historian Marlene Koenig, Markle’s title will officially be HRH Princess Henry of Wales; and, after the ceremony, the Queen will give them new titles. Harry will most likely become a Duke, and that will make Markle a Duchess, and speculation is that they will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This is just like what happened in 2011 when Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after they walked down the aisle.

A female royal can only be referred to as a princess if she is born into the royal family, like Princess Charlotte, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie. But the title of Princess is not reserved for Middleton and Markle. Even Harry’s mother, Diana, was officially the Princess of Wales and not Princess Diana.

The BBC News is reporting that Harry and Markle posed briefly for a photo call this morning at Sunken Garden on the Kensington Palace grounds, where the couple smiled, and she showed off her diamond engagement ring.

Harry designed the ring that featured a gold band and two outside diamonds from his mother’s private collection that surrounded a center diamond from Botswana, a country the two have visited together. Cleave and Company made the stunning piece of jewelry.

Per Us Weekly, during the photo call, Markle wore a white belted coat from Line by the Label over a p.a.r.o.s.h. dress. Reporters asked Harry when he knew Markle was the one, and he replied, “the very first time we met.”

The couple said that Prince Harry’s proposal was romantic, and Meghan Markle told the press that she was “so very happy.”

The palace has not yet released a specific wedding date, but said more details will be revealed “in due time.”

1 Comment

Ja bru
11/28/2017 at 10:05 am
Reply

I hope he signs a prenup because I don’t think this is going to last.


