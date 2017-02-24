Meghan Markle Wants To Quit ‘Suits’ To Move England To Be With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is in love with Prince Harry and is seriously thinking about leaving her hit show “Suits.”

It is being claimed that Markle, who is currently filming the seventh season of the series in Canada, has asked the writers of the show to kill off her character, Rachel Zane.

What is the reason? Markle wants to leave the legal drama to move to England, London and be with her prince charming.

The divorcee, 35, spent almost two months with Harry in Kensington Palace and they enjoyed living together.

Spies claimed that she is tired of flying from Toronto to London and is ready to call the city known for Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, and the Trafalgar Square her permanent home.

Love can make people do crazy things because just a few weeks ago, Markle wrote a lengthy piece on her blog explaining how being in the entertainment industry helped her do humanitarian works.

She shared: “I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul, and fuels my purpose. The degree to which I can do that both on and off camera is a direct perk of my job.”

In the upcoming months, the pair will be shacking up again, this time in Markle’s apartment in Toronto.

Harry will be spending much time in Canada for several weeks because his Invictus Games for injured servicemen will take place there in September. The duo has been dating for six months.

Meghan Markle is a global ambassador for World Vision Canada and has traveled to Rwanda for the organization’s Clear Water Campaign.

According to several reports, it was her charity work that led her to Prince Harry.

Harry was in Toronto preparing for his Invictus Games when he met and fell in love with the actress at a charity event.

Bookies say the pair will be married by 2018.