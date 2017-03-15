Meghan Markle Told Kate Middleton She Wants Prince Harry’s Baby – Wedding Coming Soon

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton walk in a bar, have a fun time, and the actress reveals at the end of the night that she is in a rush to have Prince Harry’s baby.

According to insiders, the Califonia stunner and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, had a girls night out in London, England last month.

The clan went out for dinner and drinks later on.

The get-together was put together by Middleton just before Markle flew back to Canada where she is filming her series, “Suits.”

The American television star spent several weeks including the Christmas and New Year holidays with Prince Harry at Kensington Palace where Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, reside.

During the soirée where some of the ladies might have had a bit too much to drink.

Markle, who has been dating Harry for about a year, said that they would get married soon.

Many believe that Harry will be using his late mother, Princess Diana’s gems for the ring that he will use to pop the question in August.

That is not all Markle had to say. The 35-year-old humanitarian apparently claimed that she is eager to carry Harry’s child.

The source said: “By the end of the evening, which the insider says stretched till 1 a.m., Meghan had confessed to Kate that she’s so in love with Prince Harry, 32, she’d have his baby tomorrow if she could!”

The person went on to reveal: “Meghan told Kate that, as far as she’s concerned, they should start trying [to conceive] as soon as they’ve announced their engagement. She’s got baby fever!”

Things are moving fast between those two, and Harry has decided that Markle will finally meet the Queen for the first time on Mother’s Day.