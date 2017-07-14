Meghan Markle Tightens Security – She’s Been Having Guards With Her ‘At All Times’ Since Dating Prince Harry

We all know that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are happily dating, but it’s not always easy being with a royal. The Suits actress was forced to tighten her security since she started her relationship with Harry. According to a source, Markle has her bodyguards with her on set at all times.

‘Meghan used to have a driver like everyone in the cast, which is supplied by the studio, but now she uses her own driver. She has a security guard on set with her at all times. She has someone who escorts her to and from home, and there is someone with her all the time,’ the insider claimed.

Last time Meghan was spotted in public was at the Suits 100th episode party on Tuesday.

The source on set revealed everybody was in a celebratory mood and that no one really talks about or even mentions Prince Harry ever.

The TV series will wrap up for most of August, and the cast will resume filming in September.

Apparently, Meghan had always wanted her character on Suits to be more than just a sex symbol even before her relationship with the royal started.

With that being said, we have learned that she did have a chat with the creative team and mentioned it to them.

After ten days in London with her boyfriend, last week Meghan returned to her residence in Toronto, Canada.

For the time being, she is spending time with her mother at home and does not have a set date to return to Los Angeles yet.