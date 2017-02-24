Meghan Markle Tells All About Romance With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has finally decided to share more about her pretty private relationship with Prince Harry.

Advertisement

As many of you already know, the American actress and the Prince have formed a couple for a while now but have kept to themselves as much as possible. We have heard a lot about their forbidden relationship from many insiders but never from one of them.

Now, Markle thinks she’s kept quiet enough and she is now proudly talking about her love life with the Prince.

In a new video, Meghan shared a lot of juicy details about her new boyfriend for the first time since they have been dating.

The couple have appeared together in public a lot lately but before their relationship became public, Meghan was already secretly filming a reveal video.

Just days before the royal romance became news, the Suits actress was spotted at the Creative & Cultivate conference in Atlanta.

“I flew in last night from London,” Markle said about her hectic schedule, dropping hints that she spent time with the prince in London.

Furthermore, she was also wearing the same blue bracelet Harry wears, a not-so-hidden clue that they were dating.

Prince Harry proved he was serious about the American actress by making their romance public last year. Furthermore, he also did not hesitate for one second to defend her from all the nasty, racially-driven comments that were thrown at her. He even defended her in front of his own family!

Meghan Markle talked about how being bi-racial opened a lot of doors for her in Hollywood.

“Because I am biracial, I was able to get into so many more rooms,” she claimed.

However, she did admit that she also heard “no” a lot precisely because he was bi-racial.

Advertisement

“I heard ‘no’ so many more times than you would if you could only go in as the blonde haired blue eyed girl.”