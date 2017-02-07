Meghan Markle Sparks Prince Harry Engagement Rumor With Double Arrow Ring

Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, is believed to be sending him signals after she was spotted with a gold H bling on her wedding ring finger. On Monday, the British media posted a series of pictures of Miss Markle taking her precious time at a florist in London, England. The American actress touched and looked at various bundles of roses, orchids, and baby breath before selecting white tulips for a giant bouquet. Harry’s lady love, who was dressed for the dreaded British weather, opted for rain boots, a thick Barbour jacket, skinny jeans, and her signature beanie.

What caught everyone’s eyes was the beautiful ring embossed with the initial H that the “Fringe” actress was wearing. This is not the first time the “Horrible Bosses” actress has worn jewelry that clearly told the world Harry had captured her heart. A few weeks ago, she was seen with an H pendant, and during the Christmas holiday, she shared a photo of a beautiful blue mug which was decorated with a big letter H.

Prince Harry and Markle also have matching tribal bracelets that they probably purchased during their countless humanitarian trips to Africa. The pictures of the United Nations Women’s advocate for political participation and leadership debuting her Harry-inspired ring surfaced hours after several sources said they are living together.

An insider said Meghan Markle and the heir to the throne had created a love nest in his Prince William’s Kensington Palace cottage. The 35-year-old Californian, who is on vacation, has been cooking and redecorating the cottage. The lovers are said to be planning their future together.

Many are speculating that Harry will get engaged soon and Markle is using the fantasy ring to encourage him to pop the question. Rumors claimed that Harry will introduce Markle to his grandmother – Queen Elizabeth II – this week.

Some people have said that the ring has nothing to do about Prince Harry and it is just a double arrow.