Meghan Markle Snubs Co-Stars Before Prince Harry Engagement: ‘We Haven’t Spoken In Months!’

Former friends of the soon-to-be royal revealed that they have not been talking for months. In order to get married to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is not only leaving behind her acting career but also her old friends. According to new reports, she has completely cut ties with her former Deal or No Deal co-stars.

As fans may remember, the 36-year-old Meghan appeared on the show from 2006 to 2007 before she got the role of Rachel Zane in the TV show Suits back in 2011.

‘I am really happy for her, and I wish her all the best. I do not talk to her anymore,’ co-star Jill Manas stated.

Another star who appeared alongside Markle on the game show, Tameka Jacobs said: ‘I am super excited for her, but I have not spoken to her in months.’

Crystal Monte, who although praised the actress for being ‘awesome’ revealed that she has not kept in touch with her either.

The reveal comes as a huge shock considering Kasie Head – another co-star – said back in July that all of the women are still talking.

‘We have a Deal or No Deal group chat that we are a part of. A couple of girls asked her about their relationship in the group chat, but she is a lady and has kept it to herself.’

