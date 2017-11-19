Meghan Markle Should Not Quit Acting To Marry Prince Harry, Claims Another Royal Ex Girlfriend

Former royal girlfriend Ruthie Henshall has a warning for Meghan Markle: do not quit acting to marry Prince Harry. The five-time Olivier Award winner would have had a very different life if she would have made some different choices in the 90s, and she is telling Markle to think twice before leaving her career for a life as a member of the royal family.

According to Vanity Fair, Henshall was the last actress to date a royal. Back in the 90s, she dated Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son, but the couple eventually split so she could pursue her career. She now says Markle should think long and hard before giving up hers.

“It should be about love, not duty and I think it [Harry and Meghan] could work and be rather wonderful. But the issue is whether she has to give up acting — and she’s a very successful actress by all accounts. I do think she will find it hard.”

Henshall went on to say that her career is her first love and she could have never given it up. She would have been unhappy if she had let go of such an important part of who she is.

The Daily Mail is reporting that a move to the next level is imminent for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry because she is moving her beloved dogs, Bogart and Guy, to Britain.

A source told the tabloid that the fact that Markle is moving her dogs is the closest hint yet that there is a future for the Suits actress and the Prince.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Markle is quitting her job on the USA legal drama after the current season wraps later this month and Prince Harry will propose soon after.

Back in action with @rickehoffman filming @suits_usa #BTS #suits A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 30, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

So, what should fans expect if Markle and Prince Harry get engaged? Royal commentators Richard Berthelsen and Victoria Arbiter answered questions from CTV in Canada about what the royal engagement would look like.

They both agree that an engagement announcement will not happen before Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary on November 20th, and it is highly unlikely that it would happen before the Christmas festivities the family has planned.

Chances are, the announcement will come in the new year, and Harry will follow in William’s footsteps. Prince Charles will issue an official statement about his son’s engagement, and then the couple will hold a photo call for the press. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will then participate in an interview.