Meghan Markle Says She Hates When Her Skin Tone Is Changed And Freckles Airbrushed

‘Suits’ actress Meghan Markle has recently talked about her struggles as a biracial woman in Hollywood.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend revealed that she felt like an outsider all the time as she is “too light in the black community, too mixed in the white community.”

“I remember the sense of belonging, having nothing to do with the color of my skin. It was only outside the comforts of home that the world began to challenge those ideals.”

“I took an African-American studies class at Northwestern where we explored colorism; it was the first time I could put a name to feeling too light in the black community, too mixed in the white community.”

“For castings, I was labeled ‘ethnically ambiguous.’ Was I Latina? Sephardic? ‘Exotic Caucasian’?”

The beautiful actress also added that she hates when in pictorials they change her skin tone or airbrush her freckles.

The woman is a great example of celebrating diversity in beauty and entertainment, where there is such a lack of representation for many ethnicities in the American melting pot. Because of that, she had often talked about facing racism, especially when black actor Wendell Pierce was cast to play her on-screen father.

“I remember the tweets when that first episode of the Zane family aired,” she stated.

“They ran the gamut from: ‘Why would they make her dad black? She’s not black’ to ‘Ew, she’s black? I used to think she was hot.’”

What is even worse is the fact that she’s experienced blatant racism many times. Black people jokes have been said right in her face because they didn’t know she was black herself.

“It echoes a woman called her (mother) the “N” word because she was taking too long to pull out of the parking spot.”

Do you think Meghan Markle’s experience is a common practice in Hollywood?