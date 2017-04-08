Meghan Markle Says Goodbye To Her Lifestyle Blog – Ready To Become A Royal?

Meghan Markle has shut down her lifestyle blog, ‘The Tig’ and now many are wondering if the royal family has forced the American actress to do it!

The Suits actress who has been dating Prince Harry for a little over a year has announced that she is saying goodbye to the blog she started only three years ago. She addressed the situation in a blog post.

“What began as a passion project evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity,” Meghan wrote. “You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.

“Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world,’” Meghan wrote inspirationally before finally saying goodbye to her loyal readers.

As fans may be aware already, according to insiders, Prince Harry may propose to her very soon.

After posting a similar message of farewell on her Instagram account, she was flooded by questions from her followers about her upcoming wedding.

One user commented that while they understand that life as a royal comes with many restrictions they also would have proffered if she waited until “getting the ring” before taking such drastic decisions like closing down her blog.

Some other followers understood as well that she cannot do things like this as a royal and that she is getting ready to become Harry’s wife.

On the other hand, others consider that it’s “ridiculous” to end your projects and forget your passions just to get with Prince Harry. “I live in the UK and the royals are honestly not all that,” added the follower.

Do you think Meghan gave up her blog because the wedding is going to take place soon?