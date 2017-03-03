Meghan Markle Looked Gorgeous Alongside Prince Harry At Friend’s Wedding In Jamaica

Meghan Markle looked gorgeous alongside Prince Harry as they attended a wedding in Jamaica this afternoon.

It was supposed to be an emotional trip for Miss Markle – but photos that surfaced from the event showed the contrary.

The actress appeared happy despite the fact that she was watching another couple get married on the same island where she wed her former husband, producer Trevor Engleson, in 2011.

Engleson and Markle’s marriage only lasted two years.

The Hollywood star stood out in a magnificent blue and yellow flowery dress, and as for Prince Harry, who was one of 14 ushers, he opted for a black suit and white shirt.

The pair is in Montego Bay for the nuptial of Harry’s childhood friend, Tom “Skippy” Inskip, and literary agent Lara Hughes-Young.

A source said that the couple will be staying in a luxury room that costs between $600 to $7,000 per night a the Round Hill Hotel and Villas.

A spy said: “I’m told [Harry and Markle] are certainly sharing a room together and that they’ve gone for one of the top-end villas at the resort. And they’ll have the luxury of a private butler, who will cook them breakfast.”

Another source claimed that the romance is real and the prince has told friends and family members that Markle is the one – his sees her as his future bride and the mother of his children.

The insider went on to say that having her at the wedding was their first major public appearance together.

The person explained: “This the first time that she and Harry have socialised so openly as a couple and is a significant step up in their relationship. Make no mistake, he is heads over heels about her. This one could go all the way.”

Friends claimed that Harry will propose around the Christmas holidays. The source shared: “I’m hearing from many of his friends Harry could be popping the question to Meghan by the end of the year.”

It is not known if Markle has met the queen.