Meghan Markle Lists The Most Influential Women In Her Life, Did Princess Diana Make The List?

Meghan Markle had a lot of inspiring role models growing up. The rumored future princess recently opened up about all the women she looked up to on her road to stardom.

Julia Roberts topped Markle’s list of most influential women. Markle admitted that Roberts was the first actress who inspired her to get into the field. She also admitted that she loves the works of author Toni Morrison and recalled the first time she read The Bluest Eye.

Markle mentioned a few other famous women on her list, including Joni Mitchell, Madeleine Albright, and Rosie the Riveter. Rounding out her list was her mother, Doria Ragland.

Markle revealed that her mom volunteers with the geriatric community, performs social work, and teaches yoga. Although Markle looked up to a lot of famous women, they don’t hold a candle to her mother’s influence on her life.

What we can learn from Meghan Markle's list of influential women https://t.co/CJbS1rrfSp pic.twitter.com/WvstzPDORB — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) August 17, 2017

“For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit,” she explained. “She’s got dread locks and a nose ring. She just ran the L.A. Marathon. We can just have so much fun together.”

Meghan Markle, of course, is currently dating Prince Harry and has been surrounded by rumors of a potential engagement. Despite her ties with the royal family, Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, did not make her list of most influential women. Even still, Markle’s romance with Harry couldn’t be going any better.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: How you’ll know the Suits star and royal are engaged https://t.co/pB16rrcVZQ pic.twitter.com/R4j2QW0ezm — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 18, 2017

The two recently celebrated Markle’s 36th birthday with a special trip to Africa. There’s no telling when Harry will pop the big question, but the rest of the royal family now approves of her relationship with Harry.

The two are nearing their one year anniversary together, and Mike Tindall, who married into the royal family, recently admitted that Markle fits in perfectly with the rest of the family. He also believes she’ll be able to handle the added scrutiny that comes with being a member of royalty.

Inside sources also revealed that Queen Elizabeth gave Harry the approval to propose to Markle. Whether or not this means that Harry will get on one knee in the near future – or if he already has – is yet to be seen, but it is certainly a promising start.

Advertisement

The royal family has not commented on the latest rumors surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.