Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Engaged To Prince Harry And ‘Obsessed’ With Princess Diana

Turns out Meghan Markle’s love for the royal family started when she was a young girl. While engagement rumors with Prince Harry heat up, a childhood friend revealed that Markle was obsessed with Princess Diana growing up and viewed her as a positive role model.

The Suits actress read Diana’s biography as a little girl and was inspired to help the less fortunate in her community. Markle and her school buddy, Suzy, collected toys and clothes for poor kids and volunteered at a local soup kitchen, per Suzy’s mother, Sonja Ardakani.

“I videoed Diana’s wedding back in 1981, and I would watch it with Suzy and Meghan all those years later,” Ardakani shared.

Markle, of course, is currently dating Prince Harry and might be on the verge of a royal engagement. In fact, Markle loves the idea of becoming a member of the royal family.

Mike Tindall, an ex-ruby star and husband to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Phillips, recently admitted that Markle fits right in with the rest of the family and can handle the extra attention.

Princess Diana and Meghan Markle: Is Prince Harry’s girlfriend inspired by his mother? https://t.co/wHQZKEsQBu pic.twitter.com/55f0MDdsMq — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 2, 2017

As our readers know Meghan Markle and Harry announced their relationship back in November. Shortly after going public, Kensington Palace released a statement against the media for harassing Markle and bashing her on social media.

Markle didn’t comment on the media coverage, but it sounds like she knows how to handle herself in the limelight.

Although Markle is actively continuing her role on Suits, insiders claim that she is planning on moving to the U.K. with Harry and taking a less prominent role in Hollywood. As far as an engagement is concerned, Harry has not revealed anything about his plans with the actress. With their romance heating up, it seems like only a matter of time before he pops the big question.

If Markle and Harry tie the knot, then her father, Thomas, is ready to walk her down the aisle. Despite being overweight at close to 300 pounds, Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Jr., revealed that their father plans on attending the royal wedding.

“Dad wouldn’t miss it for anything,” he explained. “He’ll be the proudest man in the church.”

Meghan Markle’s brother did not confirm that she and Harry are engaged or that she is preparing to move to the U.K. to be closer to the royal family.