FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Jersey Shore bella thorne vicki gunvalson briana dejesus meghan markle chris brown Melissa Schuman bella hadid khloe kardashian angelina jolie matt lauer kylie jenner t.i. birdman Ashanti justin bieber katie holmes kim kardashian kristen stewart britney spears kenya moore brad pitt Gabrielle Union
Home » Entertainment

Meghan Markle Is Learning Quickly! Tells A Fan ‘We Are Not Allowed To’ On First Appearance With Prince Harry

Suzy Kerr Posted On 12/02/2017
0
1.3K Views
0


Meghan Markle Is Learning Quickly! Tells A Fan 'We Are Not Allowed To' On First Appearance With Prince HarrySource: ABC

Meghan Markle is getting used to life as part of the royal family, especially when it comes to proper etiquette and rules. The Suits star spent the afternoon meeting fans in Nottingham with Prince Harry and was forbidden to do something she loves – posting selfies with fans on Instagram.

According to The Mirror, Markle told a fan that she isn’t allowed to take selfies at public events. Barbara Miller, a 63-year-old from Nottingham, revealed that Markle was very kind during the meet-and-greet and politely told her that selfies are not allowed.

Although Queen Elizabeth II is constantly being photographed wherever she goes, she apparently isn’t a fan of the selfie.

In fact, U.S. ambassador Matthew Barzun revealed that Her Majesty considers the fad strange and doesn’t like it when people turn their back to her. Prince William and Kate Middleton share similar attitudes towards the subject, and a no selfie policy was in strict observance when the couple visited Canada in 2016.

Meghan Markle’s initial run-in with the rules came during her first public visit with Harry since their engagement announcement. The couple was in Nottingham to promote awareness of HIV/Aids and address underage crime.

They were met by a crowd of onlookers who started chanted their names as soon as they exited their car. Markle and Harry looked happy during the engagement and even interacted with fans in the crowd for brief moments.

Selfies aren’t the only rule Markle will have to learn after she ties the knot with Prince Harry. Bravo TV reports that the actress will learn a slew of new rules, most pertaining to proper etiquette in public, when she officially joins the ranks of the royal family.

This includes rules on signing autographs, hugging in public, greeting the Queen, and what fork to use during meals. Markle has probably been briefed on all the rules and might be even taking classes at Kensington Palace to ensure she does everything right.

Advertisement

While Meghan Markle has a lot to learn, she won’t be curtseying to anyone until she becomes a citizen of the U.K. That, of course, will change after she and Prince Harry exchange vows.

Post Views: 1,327

Read more about meghan markle prince harry royal family

Advertisement

You may also like
Former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Co-Model Reveals Meghan Markle Would Be ‘Inspected’ For Weight Gain And Forced To Stuff Bra By Producers!
12/03/2017
Meghan Markle Reportedly Envisions Her Life As Princess Diana 2.0 When She Marries Prince Harry
12/03/2017
Cardi B Is Down To Perform At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding For Free; She Wants To Brag About It To Other People – Watch The Video
12/03/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *