Meghan Markle Is Learning Quickly! Tells A Fan ‘We Are Not Allowed To’ On First Appearance With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is getting used to life as part of the royal family, especially when it comes to proper etiquette and rules. The Suits star spent the afternoon meeting fans in Nottingham with Prince Harry and was forbidden to do something she loves – posting selfies with fans on Instagram.

According to The Mirror, Markle told a fan that she isn’t allowed to take selfies at public events. Barbara Miller, a 63-year-old from Nottingham, revealed that Markle was very kind during the meet-and-greet and politely told her that selfies are not allowed.

Although Queen Elizabeth II is constantly being photographed wherever she goes, she apparently isn’t a fan of the selfie.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive in Nottingham for their first official visit together since announcing their engagement. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle met crowds who have gathered outside the National Justice Museum. Prince Harry has been to Nottingham several times before and was delighted to be introducing the city to Ms. Markle. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:57am PST

In fact, U.S. ambassador Matthew Barzun revealed that Her Majesty considers the fad strange and doesn’t like it when people turn their back to her. Prince William and Kate Middleton share similar attitudes towards the subject, and a no selfie policy was in strict observance when the couple visited Canada in 2016.

Meghan Markle’s initial run-in with the rules came during her first public visit with Harry since their engagement announcement. The couple was in Nottingham to promote awareness of HIV/Aids and address underage crime.

They were met by a crowd of onlookers who started chanted their names as soon as they exited their car. Markle and Harry looked happy during the engagement and even interacted with fans in the crowd for brief moments.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Selfies aren’t the only rule Markle will have to learn after she ties the knot with Prince Harry. Bravo TV reports that the actress will learn a slew of new rules, most pertaining to proper etiquette in public, when she officially joins the ranks of the royal family.

This includes rules on signing autographs, hugging in public, greeting the Queen, and what fork to use during meals. Markle has probably been briefed on all the rules and might be even taking classes at Kensington Palace to ensure she does everything right.

While Meghan Markle has a lot to learn, she won’t be curtseying to anyone until she becomes a citizen of the U.K. That, of course, will change after she and Prince Harry exchange vows.