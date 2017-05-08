FREE NEWSLETTER
Meghan Markle Is Going To Pippa Middleton And James Matthews’s Wedding – Will She Steal The Show?

Mel Walker Posted On 05/08/2017
Meghan Markle will be attending the wedding of Princess Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton’s wedding later this month.

A few weeks ago, published reports suggested that the Suits star was not invited to the ceremony because she is not married to her boyfriend, Prince Harry.

At the time, it was said that the old rule, “no ring, no bring,” prevented Markle from being present on the big day. She was nonetheless expected to be at the reception.

The rule was put in place to limit guests at one of the most anticipated gatherings in the United Kingdom this year.

However, an exception was made, and Markle will now be able to attend the ceremony in less than two weeks.

On May 20, James Matthews, 41, and 33-year-old Pippa will say “I do” in front of family and friends at the parish church in Berkshire.

Princess Kate’s two children – Prince George (page boy) and Princess Charlotte (bridesmaid) – will play significant parts in the ceremony.

This is great news for Markle as she is starting to get embraced by people with close ties to the royal family.

It is rumored that Prince Harry and the 36-year-old Random Encounters actress will be walking down the aisle in the near future.

Everyone is not happy about this development; some online commenters say that the fact Markle will be there is not good for the bride because the American philanthropist is an attention grabber.

It is hard to compete with Markle especially when this will be one of her first official outings with Harry.

Earlier this year, the loving pair went to the wedding of a close friend in Jamaica. A pal, who was there, described their interaction in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The insider shared: “Make no mistake, he is heads over heels about her. This one could go all the way.”

Harry’s entourage is happy that he has found someone who understands the pressure that he has to deal with as a member of the royal family.

