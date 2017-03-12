Meghan Markle Is Back In Canada After Special Trip With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has had enough fun with her boyfriend Prince Harry in the sun and now she is back in the very cold Toronto, Canada.

Advertisement

The Suits actress was spotted out in the town on Saturday and she was wearing a green fur-lined parka, black leggings and black knee-high boots hoping that her outfit would protect her from the freezing weather. Furthermore, the star also had a yoga mat with her.

As fans may already know, Meghan is a huge fan of yoga as her own mother is also a yoga instructor.

The American Actress is currently living in Canada where the show Suits is being filmed but currently she has more free time as the show just wrapped up its sixth season.

Just last week Meghan went on a vacation with her rumored fiancé Prince Harry in sunny Jamaica and they had a great time together.

They were there to attend Harry’s friend’s wedding and the lovers even jokingly walked down the aisle before the bride and groom!

As Celebrity Insider readers may already know, Harry confirmed his relationship with Meghan Markle in November of last year and ever since then, the in love couple have been traveling together all over the world – Toronto, London and Norway being just a few places.

In Norway they even spent a romantic night under the Aurora Borealis!

How special!

Advertisement

Even though Harry and Meghan are definitely official and the paparazzi have taken countless pictures of them together, the couple is yet to make an appearance at an official Royal event.