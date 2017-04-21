Meghan Markle Is Already Breaking Royal Protocol And She Is Not Even A Royal Yet!

It looks like Meghan Markle is already breaking royal protocol and she isn’t even officially part of the royal family.

The Suits actress apparently has a VIP status at Kensington Palace even though she is not married to Harry yet.

According to reports, Meghan “waves right through” every time she visits Prince Harry at the palace.

You would think that is normal, but the other guests need to fill out several forms of identification and have an official invitation from a royal family member with them to get in.

For Markle however, the rule does not apply, and she can show up whenever she so desires.

“Harry has made it clear that she’s to be treated like everyone else who lives there,” one insider explained.

It looks like Queen Elizabeth wouldn’t be the person to bend the rules for anyone and she must be a little upset about her grandson’s defiance.

Of course, everyone knows who Meghan is by now, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t need security clearance. Perhaps if Meghan and Prince Harry were already engaged, that would be a different story.

Kate Middleton went through the whole protocol while she was dating Prince William and she was even restricted from attending the Queen’s Sandringham House holidays celebrations.

Meghan Markle is the first exception ever! Prince Harry has really found his one and only and he is ready to ask her the big question.

But when he does, Markle’s life will change drastically and she will suddenly have many royal responsibilities and rules she has to abide by.

Judging by how Meghan Markle doesn’t follow the rules before even becoming an official British royal, it is safe to assume she is going to continue to do so after the marriage as well.