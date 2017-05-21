Meghan Markle Finally Joins Prince Harry At Pippa’s Wedding Reception After She Is Banned From Church!

According to new reports, Prince Harry’s girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle has finally been spotted at the wedding reception after Pippa and James Matthews got married in a church ceremony in England. We are sure Harry was very glad to have his lover finally join him as eyewitnesses claim he looked miserable throughout the whole ceremony.

The wedding reception was held last night at the Middleton residence in Bucklebury, and as soon as Markle arrived, Prince Harry was in higher spirits.

Insiders have claimed that the reason Pippa banned Meghan was that she was afraid the American actress would upstage her.

Still, onlookers were shocked when they first saw Prince Harry arrive at the wedding by himself despite having a very serious relationship with Markle.

As fans may already know, Pippa had a rule that only married couples could attend her religious ceremony, meaning that Harry’s plus one was only able to join him at the reception, much later in the day.

But Harry and Meghan are not too far from having their own royal wedding as rumors about their imminent engagement have been going around for months!

It’s only a matter of time until the Prince pops the big question to the woman who seems to have completely charmed him.

The couple even attended the wedding of Harry’s close friend in Jamaica, and that reportedly inspired them to consider a modest, less royal-like wedding on the beach.

With all of these wedding all around them, Markle and her Prince may be getting the idea that it is time they also walked down the aisle.

Even though she was unable to attend the church ceremony, after rubbing shoulders with British high society and meeting the entire royal family, Markle is that much closer to becoming part one of them.

Advertisement

Not too long ago, Markle closed down her personal lifestyle blog, and rumors say that she is also wrapping up her Hollywood career in preparation to become a royal.