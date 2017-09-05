Meghan Markle Finally Breaks Her Silence On Romance With Prince Harry: ‘We’re Two People Who Are Really Happy And In Love’

It is safe to say Meghan Markle is living a movie-like love story and now she isn’t afraid to open up about it either! The actress made the cover of Vanity Fair’s October issue, and so, naturally, she also gave an interview for the magazine, in which she got candid about her romance with Prince Harry for the first time since they started dating.

Despite the fact that receiving so much attention from the public because of her boyfriend has been a challenging transition, Meghan assured us that Harry has been of great help in the matter.

As those who keep up with the Royal family certainly know, their unexpected relationship has been quite controversial, but fortunately, Markle learned how to tune out some of the mean and even discriminatory things people say.

‘I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it is really simple. We are two people who are really happy and in love. Nothing about me changed. I am still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationships. I don’t read any press. The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise.’

Even though she and Harry are yet to announce their romance publicly and officially and show up together for a huge royal event, the Suits actress assured us that they are very much a couple and they are in love.

Markle also talked about her family, especially her parents who apparently have been very supporting of her career as well as every decision she takes in her life.

As for an engagement, speculations say that Harry is either going to propose very soon or that he has already secretly done it, and we are yet to find out.