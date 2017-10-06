Meghan Markle Did Not Have A ‘Lifetime Obsession’ With Princess Diana, Despite Reports

After the couple’s first public appearance together at last week’s Invictus Games, rumors continue to fly that Prince Harry will soon make his girlfriend Meghan Markle the next member of the royal family. Is it possible that Markle is fulfilling a fantasy after a reported lifetime obsession with her boyfriend’s late mother, Princess Diana?

The National Enquirer, a notoriously untrustworthy tabloid, recently ran a cover story with the headline, “Royal Copycat Meghan: I’m The New Di!” In the article, the publication claimed that Markle is obsessed with the “People’s Princess,” and repeatedly watches videos of her to copy her fashion style and her mannerisms.

The anonymous source also claims that the Suits actress is a social climber who is constantly asking her boyfriend questions about what his mother did and said. In addition, Markle apparently thinks she and Diana would have been the best of friends if the princess was still alive. Princess Diana died August 31, 1997, in a Paris tunnel car crash after being chased by paparazzi.

The source concludes that marrying the Prince would be a “sick fantasy come true” for Markle.

Is it possible that any of these outrageous claims are true? According to Gossip Cop, not a chance.

The website’s “impeccable” source says the story is “100% not true” and Markle has never been obsessed with Princess Diana. The site goes on to say no source would refer to Markle’s boyfriend as “Harry,” which is what the source in the National Enquirer article called him, and this simple fact makes Gossip Cop question if the tabloid actually had a source at all.

This isn’t the first time the Enquirer has run a bogus story about Markle. In April, the tabloid claimed Markle wanted to build her own shoe room in Kensington Palace, and before that the magazine claimed Markle had plastic surgery. This is also the same publication that made the odd claim that Markle shaves Prince Harry’s pubic hair.

It turns out, the National Enquirer is not the place for accurate Meghan Markle coverage.

After all the false claims about Markle’s interest in Princess Diana, there does happen to be one real connection between the two. According to People magazine, Markle used the same makeup artist for her recent Vanity Fair cover that Diana used for her Vanity Fair shoot in 1997 and her Vogue cover in 1991.