Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding Secrets Leaked! What His Pal Accidentally Spilled

Prince Harry might be hearing wedding bells in the near future. A friend of Harry leaked details of his plans to wed Suits star Meghan Markle, and it sounds like the two are thinking about tying the knot soon. Is an engagement right around the corner?

According to The Sun, Kirstie Ennis, an ex-marine and close friend of Harry, revealed that she will probably attend Harry’s wedding. The former soldier nodded yes when asked about getting invited to the ceremony. When questioned for more details on the ceremony, Ennis tried to back track and admitted that she’s already thinking about the reception.

“I don’t think I’m worried about the wedding. I’m worried about the after party,” she explained

Ennis met Harry at a Walking with the Wounded event a few years ago. She suffered significant injuries to her brain and spinal cord after her helicopter crashed in Afghanistan in 2012. Ennis and Harry struck up a friendship at the event and have kept in contact over the years.

Insiders claim THIS is when Prince Harry will propose to actress girlfriend Meghan Markle – and it’s SOON https://t.co/tHqwYGipYA pic.twitter.com/omvsFdrTiR — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 10, 2017

News reports that Harry and Markle have been plagued by breakup rumors for the past few months. They have not confirmed a possible engagement, though Harry is allegedly thinking about popping the big question during his birthday this fall. If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get engaged before the year is out, it’s possible we might be in for a royal wedding in 2018.

Markle and Harry started dating last fall. If they get married, it will be Markle’s second marriage. The actress was married to Trevor Engelson until their divorce in 2013. She then went on to date Cory Vitiello, a celebrity chef in Canada.

While Markle and Harry have been silent about their future plans, her Suits co-star, Patrick J. Adams assured everyone that she is happy with her new romance. In fact, Adams revealed that Markle is excited about dating Harry and that their relationship is still going strong.

Meghan Markle was last spotted boarding a plane from Toronto to Austin, Texas. The actress and Harry have been splitting their time between Toronto and London. There’s no telling if Harry will actually pop the big question this September, but it sounds like it’s only a matter of time before they get engaged.