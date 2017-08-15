Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Engaged After African Trip – Waiting On Queen’s Approval To Make It Official

It is a done deal! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, allegedly, of course.

Sources have revealed that the romantic African trip that Prince Harry whisked his ladylove to was magical.

In early August, the lovers, who are both humanitarians and activists, traveled to Botswana where they mingled with the local people.

Harry also met with his good friend – the Prince Seeiso of Lesotho – who accompanied him to meet the King and Queen of Zulu who made exceptional jewelry for Markle including a one-of-a-kind bracelet.

The bracelets come in various colors, and they each have a significant meaning.

An insider told the British media: “The setting and the bracelets were just so special to Harry,”

The pal revealed why Harry took Markle to Africa for her 36th birthday by saying: “He has always felt close to Diana in Africa, and it was her who taught him about the meaning of the tribal beads as she spent so much time there.”

The person went on say that the lovers had a romantic dinner and Harry popped the question, and of course, she said yes.

The source stated: “Harry feels like he can be himself in Africa and the whole proposal was the private, free and expressive moment he had hoped for.”

According to royal experts, just like Kate and William, Harry and the American actress will keep the engagement a secret for a few weeks.

The tipster shared: “The world is watching, so the royal red tape needs to be adhered to. Meghan will not be landing at Heathrow with a giant rock on her finger. Harry’s told his friends he is hoping to make the official announcement in September.”

Harry has to get the Queen’s approval before Buckingham Palace makes the engagement announcement and thus far he has not obtained it.

The source explained that the queen has yet to embrace Markle.

Elizabeth II is not thrilled by the fact that Harry’s future wife is not British and is a divorcée.

However, several members of the royal family are working on Harry’s behalf to convince the queen that Markle is the one.

It is going to be an epic royal wedding.