Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Might Get Engaged In December, Claims Family Friend Darren McGrady

It appears that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never planned an engagement in Africa. There is a simple explanation for that.

No one in the royal family would make a big announcement or move in August to overshadow the many commemorations that are in place for the passing of Princess Diana.

On August 31, millions will gather to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death and remember the princess who was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris, France.

It is now being claimed that Harry’s plan is to ask Markle’s hand in marriage during the Christmas holiday.

As she did last year, the actress wants to travel to London to be with her prince for the year-end festivities.

Darren McGrady, who was Princess Diana‘s personal chef and a close friend, sat down with Hello! magazine and explained that he assumed that Harry would have popped the question months ago because he is in love with the American beauty.

Mr. McGrady, who remained friends with the prince and his brother, William, added that he never expected him to do it in the summer.

He shared: “I really do think they would have been engaged by now. But with Princess Diana’s 20th anniversary this month in August, they cannot trump that. And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip’s platinum wedding anniversary so they cannot trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they would be free to marry next year; I think that is what’s going to happen. Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she will be engaged and part of the fold.”

McGrady went on to say: “I think Meghan is fantastic. Everything that I have seen of her, I think she is amazing, and I think Harry’s picked someone like his mum. I think Kate’s beautiful, a hard worker, she looks stunning and she is doing exactly what she needs to be doing, but I think Meghan is naturally like Diana. She is amazing with children; she has that compassion, I think she is stunning, she is going to be a clothes horse. I think Harry sees his mum in her and I love what he is doing with Invictus Games. I cannot speak highly enough of Harry.”

It seems that the actress will have to wait a little longer.