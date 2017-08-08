Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Engaged? The Real Reason He Is Taking Her ‘Home’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying a romantic getaway in Africa, and some believe he might get on bended knee during their stay. Will Harry pop the big question in his second home? Or is there another reason behind the couple’s trip to Africa?

Apparently Harry took Markle to Africa to celebrate her 36th birthday. The two looked happier than ever as they boarded a private jet to their destination. Harry and Markle rocked a casual look for the boarding and wore baseball caps to help conceal their faces.

They haven’t said anything about a possible engagement, but their romance is clearly still going strong.

Africa, of course, is a special place for Harry. The country is his safe place where he can relax and not worry about being royal. In fact, this might be the best opportunity for Harry and Markle to get out of the lime light and have an ordinary vacation.

This also might be the reason Harry brought the Suits star to Africa, so they could both relax and be themselves for once.

Meghan Markle also has interesting ties to Africa. The actress has been to Rwanda for humanitarian work in the past, and there is little doubt that Harry and Markle will do some sort of charity work during their stay.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying a trip to Africa to celebrate Meghan’s birthday pic.twitter.com/X8iFOlBp2c — Royal Woman (@vaninaswchindt) August 5, 2017

That doesn’t, however, rule out the possibility of an engagement. After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton got engaged while staying in a cabin in Kenya.

Harry has also taken previous girlfriends to the country, including Chelsey Davy. If his romance with Markle is heating up, there’s a chance the two could make a major commitment this summer.

What better place to take their relationship to the next level than Africa?

“Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time,” an insider shared. “Who knows what will happen when they’re watching a sensational African sunset together? Maybe he’ll get down on one knee.”

The only hitch in the plan is that Harry needs the go-ahead from the Queen, whom Markle has not met.

Even if Harry doesn’t get on one knee this summer, it sounds like their stay in Africa will be romantic.

Advertisement

The insider revealed that Harry and Markle plan on camping in the wild, hiking in the bush, and taking a few boat rides on the lake.