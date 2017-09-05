Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Engaged! How And When They Are Planning To Announce It

After a three-week fairytale getaway to Africa, speculation is high that Prince Harry has finally proposed to his girlfriend of one year, actress Meghan Markle. But, no one knows for sure. And no one will, until there is an official announcement from the palace.

However, that doesn’t keep the royal engagement rumors from flying. The pair recently vacationed together in Botswana to celebrate Markle’s 36th birthday.

A source close to the couple says Harry planned a “small, surprise celebration” for Markle in the country that the Prince has claimed is his “second home.” Adding, “this is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world.”

If Harry has proposed, it could be months before an official announcement is made. Since August 31st marked the 20th anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s passing, it is not likely a celebratory announcement would be made so close to such a somber occasion.

Meghan Markle opened up to Vanity Fair about her relationship with Prince Harry: "We're a couple. We're in love." https://t.co/b1iBZMsha3 pic.twitter.com/qLdjeeU6ZE — E! News (@enews) September 5, 2017

Darren McGrady, Diana’s personal chef, says the engagement announcement may not take place until December. “November is the Queen and Prince Philip‘s platinum wedding anniversary so they can not trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they would be free to marry next year. I think that’s what is going to happen,”

When the official announcement does come, it is likely to be very similar to the engagement announcement of Prince William and Kate Middleton. On November 16, 2010, the palace made an early morning announcement, setting social media on fire.

There was no question their engagement was no longer just a rumor. Shortly after the palace announcement, the couple posed for photos at St. James’s Palace. Then, the world heard Middleton speak for the first time when the couple did an interview with Sky News.

When Markle and Harry officially let the world know about their wedding plans, the whole entire day will be dictated by the palace. Until then, everything is speculation. The couple will keep everything a secret from the public, only sharing with close family and friends, so there is no possibility of a leak.

A Royal insider says that Prince Harry has already created a ring for Meghan Markle, saying he “had diamonds taken from a brooch he inherited from Diana.” Time will only tell if he has put that ring on her finger.