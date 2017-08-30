Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Home From Africa, But Are They Engaged?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have wrapped up their romantic vacation in Africa. The pair jetted off to Botswana a few weeks ago, sparking rumors that Harry was planning an epic proposal similar to Prince William’s in 2010. With the couple officially home, did Harry and Markle get engaged?

Harry and Markle are stopping by Victoria Falls before returning to London later this week. The two have not made any engagement announcements, but experts believe that Victoria Falls is the perfect spot for Harry to get on bended knee. After all, William proposed to Kate Middleton while the two were sitting on top of Mount Kenya. Will Harry do the same at one of the world’s largest waterfall?

We unfortunately won’t know about the engagement until a much later date. The royal family makes such announcement through official press releases, which means Markle probably won’t sport her new ring in public until they make things official.

Harry and Markle have been laying low throughout their stay in Africa. According to People, the couple lodged at an exclusive resort near the Zambezi River and did not allow the press to take any photos of their stay.

“It was a very, very private visit,” an insider revealed. “They stayed at a beautiful lodge in Livingstone.”

The insider did not confirm the rumors that Harry and Markle took a helicopter ride above the falls, which is a typical activity for guests.

Given all the secrecy, there’s no telling if Harry proposed or not, though Africa is the perfect setting for their engagement. We can only hope they make an announcement sooner rather than later.

Markle and Harry have been dating for over a year. The two have faced a lot of engagement rumors over the past few months and their romance continues to heat up. After their stay at Victoria Falls, Harry is expected to return to London for the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Harry will accompany Prince William and Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace, where the family will plant white blooms in honor of Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not officially commented on the engagement rumors or their romantic vacation in Africa.