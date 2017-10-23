Meghan King Edmonds Would Love To Kick Vicki Gunvalson Off Of ‘RHOC’ – ‘Bye! No More Lies. See Ya!’

It looks like Real Housewives of Orange County stat Meghan King Edmonds can’t wait for OG Housewife Vicki Gunvalson to exit the show already! Edmonds revealed that even though she never really feuded with her co-star, she never really liked her either. In her opinion, from the very beginning, Vicki has been quite ‘nasty.’

‘She has a history with Shannon and Tamra where they were good friends. So, when you were good friends with somebody, and you sever that, I think it is really hard to go back to,’ the reality TV star explained.

As fans have probably noticed, this season, the stars have formed two main groups that are feeding with each other, except for Kelly Dodd, who is somewhere in the middle.

On the one hand, we have Meghan, Shannon, and Tamra and on the other, there are Vicki, Peggy, and Lydia.

Meghan believes that with such a fractured cast, the show might not survive yet another season.

That being said, Edmonds, who claims would like for all of them to get along and party together, has been acting like this season’s referee, trying to call out some of the other women.

‘‘You’re out!’ If only I could say that … ‘Vicki, you are out. Bye! No more lies.’ See ya!’ she joked.

Meghan has previously confronted Vicki about her perpetuation the rumors that Tamra’s hubby is actually gay.

But Vicki has been insisting that she was not the one doing that, as she only repeated what she heard.

‘I do not think necessarily that Vicki is homophobic, in the sense that she thinks gays are lesser than. But I think that her accusations are coming from a homophobic root. And it is just, it’s petty, and she needs to drop it. It is not a good look, and it’s disrespectful!’ Edmonds stated.

Do you also think it’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to retire?