Meghan King Edmonds Will Return To RHOC As A Full-Time Cast Member!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/06/2017
Meghan King EdmondsSource: mumslounge.com.au

Meghan King Edmonds has announced that she was going to take a break from reality TV in order to focus solely on her family. However, it looks like the Real Housewives of Orange County star has changed her mind and she is returning as a full-time cast member this new season.

At the end of the last season, Edmonds was still pregnant and it looked like the fans of the show would not be able to see her parenting skills on air.

The woman announced that she would leave the show because the drama was not something she liked being involved into.

That's a wrap on the #rhoc reunion and season! 🍾 #cheers

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on

But, “producers felt that bringing her back full time could be good for her and good for ratings.”

I'm really owning this mom thing you guys

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on

One source on the set revealed that the producers decided to bring her on the show as a guest from time to time only, as she really wanted to focus on the baby.

As fans of the show may be aware, Edmonds was sick and tired of the drama between co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

Meanwhile, she has developed a close friendship with Tamra as well as with Shannon Beador and things are completely different.

We brought all the beaches… 🙋🏼🙋🏼🙋🏼

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on

She even begged the producers to let her back in despite the fact that they had already written her out of the show.

My boyfriend gets all the love ❤️ happy 2017

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on

Luckily for her, negotiations with a potential replacement fell through so they were able to bring her back.

The insider has revealed that filming for the upcoming season is almost complete!

We're off to Ireland tonight at 9/8c! #rhoc #topoftheeveningtoya

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on

Are you excited to watch the new season? Do you think Edmonds took the right decision to return to RHOC?

Let us know by leaving a comment down below!

